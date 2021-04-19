Genesis Vision Price Down 43.7% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00015720 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $38.05 million and $2.83 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

