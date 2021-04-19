GeoCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,388.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $8,388.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00478524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.52 or 0.99978686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00133460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

