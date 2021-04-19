George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $134.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

