GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.