GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 239,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIX remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,883. GigCapital2 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

