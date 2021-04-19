Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.44. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.