Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.
GIL traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.44. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.