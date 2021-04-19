Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.
GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.
TSE:GIL traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.44. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
