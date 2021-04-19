Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

TSE:GIL traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.44. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

