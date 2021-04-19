Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

GILD opened at $66.87 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

