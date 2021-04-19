Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

