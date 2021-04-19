Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

