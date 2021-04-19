Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,909. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after buying an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

