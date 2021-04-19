Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

