Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 442.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.73 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

