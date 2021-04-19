Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of GMED opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

