GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Down 2.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 204,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 169,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

GLGDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.10 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

