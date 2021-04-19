Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.53. 92,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

