Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.53. 92,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.