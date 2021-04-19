GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $250,829.83 and approximately $202.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006068 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001400 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

