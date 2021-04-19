Goose Finance (EGG) One Day Volume Hits $10.22 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $24.22 million and $10.22 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.92 or 0.00027847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,615,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,588 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

