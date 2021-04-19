Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on GROUF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

