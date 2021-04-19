Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.03 ($28.27).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €22.64 ($26.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.32 and its 200 day moving average is €20.73. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.