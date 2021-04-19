Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Green Dot worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $64.97.
Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,493 shares of company stock worth $14,219,587 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
