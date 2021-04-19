Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Green Dot worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,493 shares of company stock worth $14,219,587 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

