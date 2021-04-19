Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s stock price dropped 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,154,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,179,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

