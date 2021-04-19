GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 6,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,204,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GreenSky by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

