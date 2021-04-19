GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 6,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,204,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GreenSky by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GreenSky by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GreenSky by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.