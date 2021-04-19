Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Up 3.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.63. 20,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 944,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

