Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.
VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.