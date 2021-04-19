Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last ninety days.

