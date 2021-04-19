Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 15,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 256,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

