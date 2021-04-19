GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,180 shares of company stock worth $521,616 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $218.90 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.10.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.