HackenAI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00278228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00694077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,006.96 or 0.99734043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.00863169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.