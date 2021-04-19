Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down to $116.97

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.97, but opened at $104.44. Haemonetics shares last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 13,844 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.