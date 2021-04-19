Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HLG stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

