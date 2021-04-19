Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.