Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $247.85. 7,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $253.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

