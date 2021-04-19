Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,119 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

