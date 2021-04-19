Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.86. 194,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

