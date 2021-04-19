Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.31. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,539. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

