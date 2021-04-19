Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.25. 4,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

