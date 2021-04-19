Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,481 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 124,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 166,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.58 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,313. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

