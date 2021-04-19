Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.09. 122,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,965. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

