Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK remained flat at $$77.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

