Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.