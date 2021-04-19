Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 176,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,981. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.