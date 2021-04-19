Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 30,432 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after buying an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 205,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

