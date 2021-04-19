Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.84 on Monday, reaching $209.72. The company had a trading volume of 167,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573,717. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

