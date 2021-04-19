Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 535 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.15. 68,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

