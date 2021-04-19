Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 893 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PYPL traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.87. The company had a trading volume of 220,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

