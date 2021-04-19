Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.23

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

