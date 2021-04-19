Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $133.78 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $249.44 or 0.00448866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $133.78 million and $3.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

