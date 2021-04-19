HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

