HC Wainwright Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

IDYA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.60. 9,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

