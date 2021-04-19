Head to Head Analysis: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $16.46, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.44 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.67 $183.86 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Gazit Globe -11.05% -3.97% -1.34%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Gazit Globe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

